Find out where you can get vaccinated.

View the list of facilities (Español) in Colorado that currently have COVID-19 vaccines. Many providers take walk-ins or same-day appointments. Contact your local provider directly for more information.

Click on the name of your county to jump to vaccine providers in that county.

Adams

Alamosa

Arapahoe

Archuleta

Baca

Bent

Boulder

Broomfield

Chaffee

Cheyenne

Clear Creek

Conejos

Costilla

Costilla County Public Health

Phone: (719) 672-3332

Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

Crowley

Denver

Eagle

El Paso

Elbert

Fremont

Garfield

Gunnison

Kiowa

Lake

Larimer

Las Animas

Lincoln

Logan

Mesa

Montezuma

Montrose

Morgan

Otero

Pitkin

Prowers

Pueblo

Rio Blanco

Rio Grande

Routt

Saguache

Saguache County Public Health

Phone: (719) 655-2533

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

San Juan

Sedgwick

Teller

Washington

Yuma

Northeast Colorado Health Department

Phone: (970) 345-6562

Vaccine type: Moderna

Wray Community District Hospital

Phone: (970) 332-4895

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

Yuma District Hospital

Phone: (970) 848-4712

Vaccine type: Moderna