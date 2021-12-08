Find out where you can get vaccinated.
Looking for a vaccine appointment for a 5- to 11-year-old?
Children age 5 to 11 years can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at pediatric clinics around the state. Find upcoming clinics for children.
Some retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are taking appointments for children age 5 to 11. Find an appointment at a pharmacy near you at Vaccines.gov.
Beginning November 6, all mobile vaccination clinics will have vaccines for children age 5 to 11. Find an appointment at a mobile vaccination clinic near you.
Some doctor’s offices and pharmacies are also now taking vaccine appointments for children. Find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers for children age 5 to 11. We will add more providers to this list as they open up appointments.
Many more providers will start taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children age 5 to 11 soon. Please check back for updates.
There are more than a thousand vaccine providers across the state of Colorado. You can get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at a pharmacy, doctor’s office, pop-up clinic, or mobile vaccine bus near you.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. You don’t need ID or insurance to get vaccinated. Many providers take walk-ins and same-day appointments. You are entitled to paid time off from your job to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects.
Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Find answers in our vaccine FAQ.
I want to get a vaccine…
At a community vaccine site:
- Community vaccine sites throughout the state have plenty of appointments available for vaccines and boosters. While you don’t need an appointment to get vaccinated, we strongly recommend making one. Some sites offer the convenience of drive-through vaccinations. The sites are:
- Arapahoe Community College (Lot B)
- 5900 S Santa Fe Drive, Littleton CO, 80120
- Days of operation: 7 days a week
- Hours of operation: Mon-Sat 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment.
- Aurora Municipal Center (drive-thru)
- 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012
- Days of operation: 7 days a week
- Hours of operation: Mon-Thurs 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment.
- Ball Arena (parking lot just north of Chopper Circle and 9th Street)
- Chapel Hills Mall
- 1710 Briargate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Days of operation: Monday-Saturday
- Hours of operation: 10 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment.
- Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney)
- 680 Citadel Dr E, Colorado Springs CO, 80909
- Days of operation: Monday - Saturday
- Hours of operation: 9 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment.
- Douglas County Fairgrounds
- 500 Fairgrounds Rd, Castle Rock, CO
- Days of operation: 7 days a week
- Hours of operation: 9 a.m - 7 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment.
- Jefferson Marketplace
- 8194 S Kipling Pkwy, Littleton, CO 80127
- Days of operation: Tuesday - Sunday
- Hours of operation: 9 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment.
- La Plata County Fairgrounds
- 2500 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301
- Days of operation: Monday - Saturday
- Hours of operation: Mon- Fri: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment.
- Pueblo Mall
- 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
- Days of operation: Tuesday - Sunday
- Hours of operation: Tue-Sat: 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Sun: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment.
- Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building
- 1250 H Street, Greeley, CO 80631
- Days of operation: Tuesday - Saturday
- Hours of operation: Tues., Thurs,. Fri.: 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; Wed: 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.; Sat: 8:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.
- Register online for an appointment.
- Arapahoe Community College (Lot B)
At a mobile vaccine bus or pop-up clinic:
- The state has mobile vaccine stops and pop-up clinics around the state to make it even more convenient for people to find a place to get vaccinated. A list of upcoming mobile and pop-up clinics is published every Friday.
- You can also visit the Mobile Vax website to see vaccine bus stops in your area.
- You don’t need an appointment to get vaccinated at a mobile or pop-up clinic.
At a local retail pharmacy:
- You can get a vaccine at Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Safeway, Cardinal, Costco, City Market, and King Soopers pharmacies. Most of these pharmacies take walk-ins and same-day appointments.
- The Department of Health and Human Services has a text line that can help you find a pharmacy with vaccines. Text your zip code to 438829 to find a vaccine appointment in your neighborhood.
- You can also visit vaccinefinder.org for a map of vaccine providers near you.
At a local doctor’s office:
- View a map of vaccine providers, including doctor’s offices, across Colorado.
- List of vaccine providers in each county.
- You can also call your local doctor’s office or clinic to ask if they are offering the vaccine.
At my local public health agency:
- List of local public health agencies in Colorado. Many local public health agencies have vaccine clinics in their communities.
I need a ride to my vaccine appointment:
- Mile High United Way’s Ride United program is providing access to free rides (up to 25 miles each way) to vaccination sites across Colorado. Dial 2-1-1 or visit 211colorado.org to learn more.
I need to schedule an in-home vaccination visit:
-
You can call 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926) and an agent can help you register for an in-home vaccination. The call line is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT and in multiple languages. If you are unable to make the call, a caregiver, family member, or friend can call on your behalf.
-
Arranging an in-home vaccination will take time to coordinate and the visit may take longer than getting the vaccine through another site.
Vaccine provider map
Purple pins on the map are vaccine providers that have vaccines for children age 5 to 11. Please note that some vaccine providers are only vaccinating children who are already their patients. Most providers require appointments for children age 5 to 11. Please contact your local provider directly for more information.
Search for a vaccine provider by county
View the list of facilities (Español) in Colorado that currently have COVID-19 vaccines. Many providers take walk-ins or same-day appointments. Contact your local provider directly for more information.
Click on the name of your county to jump to vaccine providers in that county.
County:
Click on the name of a location to visit its website.
Advanced Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine - Brighton
Phone: (303) 659-9700
Vaccine type: Moderna
Arbor Family Medicine
Phone: (303) 254-8500
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Brighton Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 659-4248
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Brighton Women’s Center
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Children's Hospital Colorado - Aurora
Phone: (720) 777-8889
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
City of Thornton Fire Department
Phone: (303) 538-7602
Vaccine type: Moderna
Clinica Colorado
Phone: (720) 443-8461
Vaccine type: Moderna
Clinica Family Health Pecos
Phone: (303) 650-4460
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Clinica Family Health Thornton
Phone: (303) 650-4460
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Concentra Aurora North
Phone: (303) 340-3053
Vaccine type: Moderna
Every Child Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 450-3690
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Every Child Pediatrics- Crawford Kids Clinic
Phone: (303) 326-2090
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Genoa Healthcare Thornton
Phone: (303) 487-1146
Vaccine type: Janssen
Healthy Horizons Clinic
Phone: (720) 388-7071
Vaccine type: Janssen
Kaiser Permanente Brighton Medical Offices
Phone: (855) 550-0951
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Kaiser Permanente Westminster
Phone: (855) 550-0951
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Kidney Center of Westminster
Phone: (303) 430-6518
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Kids First Health Care at Adams City High School
Phone: (303) 405-3050
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Kids First Health Care at Brighton High School
Phone: (303) 655-8924
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Kids First Health Care Commerce City
Phone: (303) 289-1086
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Kindred Hospital Of Aurora
Phone: (720) 857-8333
Vaccine type: Moderna
Next Door Health Care
Phone: (855) 350-2273
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Peak Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 996-6005
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Pinnacle Pediatrics and Internal Medicine
Phone: (720) 239-7725
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Platte Valley Medical Group - Brighton Family Medicine
Phone: (303) 659-1152
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology
Phone: (303) 427-8761
Vaccine type: Moderna
Rocky Mountain Primary Care - Partners In Health
Phone: (303) 429-6600
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Safeway Pharmacy on Buckley Road
Phone: (303) 750-8346
Vaccine type: Moderna
Salud Brighton
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Salud Commerce City
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
St. Anthony North Health Campus
Phone: (303) 430-5560
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Phone: (720) 848-0000
Vaccine type: Janssen
University of Colorado Anschutz
Phone: (303) 724-9030
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Genoa Healthcare at San Luis Valley Behavioral Health
Phone: (719) 937-4750
Vaccine type: Moderna
San Luis Valley Health
Phone: (719) 587-1355
Vaccine type: Moderna
San Luis Valley Health Stuart Ave Clinic
Phone: (719) 589-2511
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Valley Wide Alamosa Family Medical Center
Phone: (719) 587-9610
Vaccine type: Janssen
Valley Wide Pharmacy
Phone: (719) 589-3633
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Advanced Pediatric Associates
Phone: (303) 699-6200
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Advanced Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine - Southglenn Clinic
Phone: (720) 807-1706
Vaccine type: Pfizer
AFC Urgent Care Broadway
Phone: (303) 622-5770
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Allhealth Network Pharmacy
Phone: (303) 797-2500
Vaccine type: Moderna
Apex Pharmacy
Phone: (303) 479-3864
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Arapahoe Community College
Phone: (303) 220-9200
Vaccine type: Moderna
Arapahoe Park Pediatrics - Littleton
Phone: (303) 795-2345
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Clearspring Pharmacy Littleton
Phone: (303) 707-1500
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Clinix Health Services of Colorado
Phone: (303) 721-9984
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Colorado Primary Care Clinic, Inc
Phone: (303) 343-9500
Vaccine type: Moderna
Cor Medical at CenturyLink
Phone: (720) 239-7160
Vaccine type: Moderna
Cornerstone Family Practice
Phone: (303) 531-4910
Vaccine type: Moderna
Denver Endocrinology Diabetes & Thyroid Center
Phone: (303) 321-2644
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Doctor's Care Clinic
Phone: (303) 730-1313
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Elevate Medical
Phone: (720) 907-6767
Vaccine type: Janssen
Every Child Pediatrics - Olympian Wellness Center
Phone: (303) 326-2088
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Gem Pharmacy
Phone: (303) 795-3154
Vaccine type: Moderna
Genoa Healthcare at Aurora Mental Health Center
Phone: (720) 388-1880
Vaccine type: Janssen
Hampden Medical Group
Phone: (303) 789-2251
Vaccine type: Moderna
Health Now Family Practice + Walk In Clinic
Phone: (303)-953-9405
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Himalaya Family Medicine Clinic
Phone: (303) 500-8092
Vaccine type: Moderna
Kaiser Permanente East Denver
Phone: (855) 550-0951
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
King Soopers Pharmacy on Smoky Hill Rd
Phone: (303) 400-5204
Vaccine type: Moderna
Lifehealth
Phone: (303) 730-1902
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
MedNOW Clinics - Aurora
Phone: (720) 878-7055
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
New Horizons Primary Care
Phone: (720) 400-8935
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Our Lady of Hope Medical Clinic
Phone: (720) 344-2680
Vaccine type: Moderna
Peak Vitality
Phone: (720) 504-8007
Vaccine type: Moderna
Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy
Phone: (720) 504-8007
Vaccine type: Janssen
Safeway Pharmacy on S Downing St
Phone: (303) 722-1702
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on E Hampden Ave
Phone: (720) 876-2245
Vaccine type: Moderna
Salud Aurora Community Health
Phone: (720) 753-6000
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Sheridan Health Services
Phone: (303) 315-6150
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Southlands Primary Care
Phone: (303) 928-7555
Vaccine type: Modern
Stride CHC Del Mar
Phone: (303) 928-7555
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Stride CHC Peoria
Phone: (303) 928-7555
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Tri-County Health Department - Englewood
Phone: (303) 761-1340
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Tri-County Health Department - Greenwood Village
Phone: (303) 220-9200
Vaccine type: Pfizer
City Market on County Center Drive
Phone: (970) 731-6006
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Pagosa Springs High School
Phone: (775) 815-8481
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Pagosa Springs Medical Center
Phone: (970) 507-3995
Vaccine type: Janssen
Baca County Public Health Agency
Phone: (719) 523-6621
Vaccine type: Janssen
SE Colorado Hospital District
Phone: (719) 523-6628
Vaccine type: Moderna
Walsh Medical Clinic
Phone: (719) 324-5253
Vaccine type: Moderna
Bent County Public Health
Phone: (719) 456-0517
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Valley Wide Health Systems
Phone: (719) 456-2653
Vaccine type: Moderna
Valumed Pharmacy
Phone: (719) 456-1691
Vaccine type: Moderna
Advanced Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine Lafayette Clinic
Phone: (720) 807-1706
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Boulder County Public Health Boulder
Phone: (303) 441-1100
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Boulder County Public Health Longmont
Phone: (303) 678-6166
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Boulder Medical Center
Phone: (303) 440-3000
Vaccine type: Moderna
Clinica Family Health Lafayette
Phone: (303) 650-4460
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Della Cava Medical Pavilion
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Good Day Pharmacy Longmont
Phone: (303) 776-0709
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Good Samaritan Outpatient Pharmacy
Phone: 1-833-762-0141
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Hopelight Medical Clinic
Phone: (303) 776-7117
Vaccine type: Moderna
Kaiser Permanente Longmont
Phone: (855) 550-0951
Vaccine type: Pfizer
People's Clinic - Clinica Family Health
Phone: (303) 650-4460
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Safeway Pharmacy on Coalton Rd
Phone: (303) 543-2314
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on Hover St
Phone: (303) 776-0508
Vaccine type: Moderna
Salud Family Health Centers - Longmont
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
SCL Health Good Samaritan Medical Center
Phone: (303) 689-4000
Vaccine type: Pfizer
SCL Health Medical Group - Lafayette
Phone: (303) 673-1900
Vaccine type: Pfizer
SCL Health Medical Group - Superior
Phone: (303) 673-1440
Vaccine type: Pfizer
The Pediatric Center - Boulder
Phone: (303) 442-2913
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Tri-County Medical Center
Phone: (303) 828-9355
Vaccine type: Moderna
Arvada Pediatric Associates North
Phone: (303) 410-8041
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Broomfield County Health & Human Services
Phone: (720) 887-2200
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Cerapedics
Phone: (303) 232-6301
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Pharmerica Broomfield
Phone: (877) 874-2768
Vaccine type: Moderna
Chaffee County Public Health
Phone: (719) 539-4510
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center
Phone: (719) 530-2200
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Safeway Pharmacy on G St
Phone: (719) 539-6933
Vaccine type: Moderna
Shavano Pharmacy
Phone: (719) 398-6550
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Valley Wide Health Systems Buena Vista
Phone: (719) 395-8610
Vaccine type: Moderna
Cheyenne County Public Health
Phone: (719) 767-5616
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Keefe Memorial Health Service District
Phone: (719) 767-5661
Vaccine type: Moderna
Clear Creek County Public Health
Phone: (303) 670-7545
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Safeway Pharmacy on Miner St
Phone: (303) 567-2496
Vaccine type: Moderna
Antonito Medical Clinic
Phone: (719) 376-2308
Vaccine type: Moderna
Conejos County Public Health & Nursing Services
Phone: (719) 274-4307
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
La Jara Medical Clinic
Phone: (719) 589-2511
Vaccine type: Moderna
Costilla County Public Health
Phone: (719) 672-3332
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Ordway Pharmacy
Phone: (719) 267-3411
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Valley Wide Health Systems Ordway
Phone: (833) 350-1113
Vaccine type: Moderna
Custer
Custer County Public Health
Phone: (719) 783-3369
Vaccine type: Moderna
Delta
A Kidz Clinic
Phone: (970) 874-2753
Vaccine type: Moderna
Delta County Public Health Department
Phone: (970) 874-2165
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Delta Health Family Medicine
Phone: (970) 874-5777
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Delta Health Internal Medicine
Phone: (970) 874-7668
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Delta Health West Elk Hotchkiss
Phone: (970) 872-1400
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Abraham Lincoln Campus
Phone: (720) 423-5020
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Ascent Health Center
Phone: (303) 343-8800
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Astra Healthcare
Phone: (303) 270-0000
Vaccine type: Moderna
Bruce Randolph Campus
Phone: (720) 424-1232
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Capitol Heights Pharmacy
Phone: (303) 388-3679
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Children's Medical Center
Phone: (303) 830-7337
Vaccine type: Pfizer
CHPG Primary Care Southmoor
Phone: (303) 925-4960
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Clearspring Pharmacy
Phone: (303) 333-2010
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Colorado Center for Medical Excellence
Phone: (720) 320-2061
Vaccine type: Moderna
Colorado Kids Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 399-7900
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Concentra Urgent Care
Phone: (303) 388-3627
Vaccine type: Moderna
CU Family Health Clinic
Phone: (303) 315-6150
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Denver Osteopathic Clinic
Phone: (303) 975-0696
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Denver Sheriff Health Services
Phone: (303) 953-6604
Vaccine type: Moderna
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College
Phone: (720) 424-0476
Vaccine type: Pfizer
DSST Middle School at Noel Campus
Phone: (303) 602-8958
Vaccine type: Pfizer
East High School
Phone: (720) 423-8378
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Evans Medical Center
Phone: (303) 335-0062
Vaccine type: Moderna
Evie Dennis Campus
Phone: (720) 423-7610
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Family Medical Clinic For Health Equity
Phone: (303) 954-0058
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Federico Pena Family Health Center
Phone: (303) 602-0000
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Florence Crittenton High School
Phone: (720) 423-8950
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Health Center at Auraria
Phone: (303) 615-9999
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Highlands Family Medicine
Phone: (303) 420-1297
Vaccine type: Moderna
Immunization and Travel Clinic at Denver Health
Phone: (303) 602-3520
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
John F. Kennedy Campus
Phone: (720) 423-4355
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Kaiser Permanente Skyline
Phone: (855) 550-0951
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Kepner Campus
Phone: (720) 424-0126
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Kindred Hospital Denver
Phone: (303) 320-5871
Vaccine type: Moderna
Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy Campus
Phone: (720) 424-0156
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Living Well Family Medicine
Phone: (303) 991-7979
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Lowry Family Health Center
Phone: (303) 602-4545
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Lowry Pediatrics
Phone: (720) 859-8222
Vaccine type: Moderna
Mercy Pharmacy
Phone: (720) 923-6892
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Montbello Family Health Center
Phone: (303) 602-4000
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Montbello High School
Phone: (720) 423-5808
Vaccine type: Pfizer
National Jewish Health
Phone: (303) 398-1355
Vaccine type: Janssen
Ninth Avenue Internal Medicine
Phone: (303) 394-2152
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
North High School
Phone: (720) 423-2718
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Place Bridge Academy
Phone: (720) 424-2050
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Porter Primary Care
Phone: (303) 778-2427
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Safeway Pharmacy on W 44th St
Phone: (303) 458-8438
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on N Federal
Phone: (303) 477-1470
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on E 14th
Phone: (303) 242-3535
Vaccine type: Moderna
Saint Joseph Outpatient Pharmacy
Phone: (303) 812-2326
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Sloan's Lake Immunization Clinic
Phone: (303) 436-7000
Vaccine type: Janssen
South High School
Phone: (720) 423-6260
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Southeast Denver Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 757-6418
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Tepeyac Community Health Center
Phone: (303) 458-5302
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Webb Immunization Clinic
Phone: (303) 436-7000
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
West Campus
Phone: (720) 423-5456
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Dolores
Dolores County Public Health
Phone: (970) 677-2387
Vaccine type: Moderna
Douglas
Douglas County Fairgrounds
Phone: (303) 220-9200
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Heartland Pharmacy Denver
Phone: (303) 248-7920
Vaccine type: Moderna
Heartlight Family Clinic
Phone: (720) 485-3178
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Kaiser Permanente Parker
Phone: (855) 550-0951
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
King Soopers Pharmacy on Cottonwood Dr
Phone: (303) 334-9548
Vaccine type: Moderna
King Soopers Pharmacy on Parker Rd
Phone: (303) 840-7683
Vaccine type: Moderna
Mainstreet Pediatrics
Phone: (720) 458-6543
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Parker Pediatrics and Adolescents
Phone: (303) 841-2905
Vaccine type: Pfizer
PediaClinic at South Ridge Elementary
Phone: (303) 302-3879
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Rocky Vista Health Center
Phone: (720) 875-2880
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on N Rampart Range Rd
Phone: (303) 242-3568
Vaccine type: Moderna
South Denver Internal Medicine
Phone: (303) 799-8890
Vaccine type: Moderna
Southeast Denver Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 471-5060
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Tri-County Health Department - Castle Rock
Phone: (303) 663-7650
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Colorado Mountain Medical Eagle
Phone: (970) 926-6340
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Eagle County Public Health
Phone: (970) 328-8840
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Mountain Family Health Center Edwards
Phone: (970) 945-2840
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Vail Health Hospital
Phone: (970) 476-2451
Vaccine type: Janssen
A C Enterprises LLC
Phone: None
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
All In Family Medicine
Phone: (719) 550-1172
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Blush and Grey Med Spa
Phone: (719) 728-2878
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Charis Medical Center
Phone: (719) 645-8137
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
CHPG Tri-Lakes Primary Care
Phone: (719) 571-7000
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Colorado Community Clinic
Phone: (303) 861-5165
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Delta Waves
Phone: (719) 262-9283
Vaccine type: Moderna
Eastern Plains Medical Clinic
Phone: (719) 347-0100
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
El Paso County Public Health
Phone: (877) 268-2926
Vaccine type: Pfizer
El Paso County Public Health South
Phone: (719) 578-3199
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Falcon Peak Health Center
Phone: (719) 344-6247
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Family Care Center
Phone: (719) 540-2100
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Genoa Healthcare
Phone: (719) 639-2256
Vaccine type: Janssen
Genoa Healthcare at Diversus Health
Phone: (719) 630-3421
Vaccine type: Janssen
Glover Family Medicine
Phone: (719) 344-2789
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Health Center at Myron Stratton
Phone: (719) 632-5700
Vaccine type: Moderna
Kaiser Permanente Briargate
Phone: (855) 550-0951
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Kaiser Permanente Parkside
Phone: (855) 550-0951
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Kaiser Permanente Premier
Phone: (855) 550-0951
Vaccine type: Moderna
King Soopers on W Uintah St
Phone: (719) 636-5043
Vaccine type: Janssen
King Soopers on N Academy Blvd
Phone: (719) 598-5191
Vaccine type: Pfizer
King Soopers on Stetson Hills Blvd
Phone: (719) 591-4163
Vaccine type: Janssen
Matthews-Vu Medical Group Rockrimmon
Phone: (719) 522-0707
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Matthews-Vu Medical Group SE
Phone: (719) 474-7380
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Matthews-Vu Medical Group Woodmen
Phone: (719) 632-4455
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Nomi Health - Chapel Hills Mall
Phone: (719) 578-3199
Vaccine type: Moderna
North Union Medicine Shoppe
Phone: (719) 630-3154
Vaccine type: Moderna
Optum COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Phone: (719) 463-5650
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Peak Vista Community Health Center
Phone: (719) 344-6500
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna
Penrose Hospital
Phone: (719) 776-5000
Vaccine type: Pfizer
QuikCareMD
Phone: (719) 471-2273
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Safeway Pharmacy on Mesa Ridge Pkwy
Phone: (719) 322-9357
Vaccine type: Moderna
Summit Medical Clinic
Phone: (719) 630-1006
Vaccine type: Moderna
UCCS Wellness Center
Phone: (719) 255-8227
Vaccine type: Moderna
UCHealth Memorial Administration Center
Phone: (720) 848-0000
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Peak Vista Health Center At Kiowa
Phone: (720) 389-9763
Vaccine type: Janssen
Safeway Pharmacy on S Elizabeth St
Phone: (303) 646-0656
Vaccine type: Moderna
Button Family Practice
Phone: (719) 269-8819
Vaccine type: Moderna
Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment
Phone: (719) 276-7450
Vaccine type: Moderna
St. Thomas More Hospital
Phone: (719) 285-2000
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Valley Wide Health Systems Canon City
Phone: (833) 350-1113
Vaccine type: Moderna
Castle Valley Children’s Clinic - New Castle
Phone: (970) 984-3333
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Garfield County Public Health - Glenwood Springs office
Phone: (970) 945-6614
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Garfield County Public Health - Rifle office
Phone: (970) 625-5200
Vaccine type: Moderna
Grand River Health Clinic West
Phone: (970) 625-1100
Vaccine type: Moderna
Mountain Family Health Center
Phone: (970) 945-2840
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Pediatric Partners
Phone: (970) 947-9999
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Rifle Integrated Health Center
Phone: (970) 945-2840
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Roaring Fork Family Practice
Phone: (970) 963-3350
Vaccine type: Janssen
Silt Family Practice - Valley View Hospital
Phone: (970) 876-5700
Vaccine type: Moderna
Valley View Hospital
Phone: (970) 945-6535
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Gilpin
Gilpin County Public Health
Phone: (303) 582-5803
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Grand
Byers Peak Family Medicine
Phone: (970) 722-0300
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Fraser Medical Clinic
Phone: (970) 726-6778
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Grand County Public Health
Phone: (970) 725-3288
Vaccine type: Janssen
Middle Park Health - Granby Clinic
Phone: (970) 877-5800
Vaccine type: Moderna
Middle Park Health Kremmling Clinic
Phone: (970) 724-3442
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on County Rd 804
Phone: (970) 726-6920
Vaccine type: Moderna
Clark’s Market
Phone: (970) 349-2652
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Gunnison County Public Health
Phone: (970) 641-7660
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Gunnison Valley Health
Phone: (970) 641-1456
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Hinsdale
Hinsdale County Public Health
Phone: (970) 944-0321
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Huerfano
Click on the name of a location to visit its website.
Huerfano County Health Department
Phone: (719) 738-2650
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center
Phone: (719) 738-4569
Vaccine type: Moderna
Jackson
Jackson County Public Health Agency
Phone: (970) 723-4002
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Jefferson
Alpine Pharmacy
Phone: (303) 339-0868
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Arvada Pediatric Associates
Phone: (303) 421-6873
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Aspen Park Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 838-3355
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Bloom Healthcare
Phone: (303) 993-1330
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
CHPG Primary Care Golden
Phone: (303) 925-4340
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Church Ranch Primary Care
Phone: (303) 925-4940
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Colorado Physician Partners Family Medicine Clinic
Phone: (303) 948-1570
Vaccine type: Moderna
Denver West Family Practice & Internal Medicine
Phone: (303) 233-8295
Vaccine type: Moderna
Evergreen Fire Rescue
Phone: (303) 674-3145
Vaccine type: Moderna
Evergreen Library
Phone: (303) 232-6301
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Focus On Kids Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 972-7337
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Foothills Chiropractic and Wellness
Phone: (303) 933-6153
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Green Mountain Partners for Health
Phone: (303) 566-7170
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Indian Crest Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 422-7677
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Jefferson County Public Health
Phone: (303) 232-6301
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
KidsFirst Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 239-8327
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Lakewood Medical Center
Phone: (303) 238-1488
Vaccine type: Moderna
Lutheran Medical Center
Phone: (303) 425-4500
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Mountain Vista Family Practice
Phone: (303) 932-2988
Vaccine type: Moderna
Park View Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 972-2000
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Passport Health Lakewood
Phone: (303) 442-8728
Vaccine type: Moderna
Peak Pediatrics
Phone: (303) 996-6005
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Pediatrics West
Phone: (720) 284-3700
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Pete Coors Medical Center
Phone: (303) 277-2138
Vaccine type: Moderna
Pure Family Medicine
Phone: (720) 828-7873
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Ryan Kramer, MD
Phone: (303) 985-8773
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Safeway Pharmacy on W Alameda Pkwy
Phone: (303) 989-8812
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on Jackson St
Phone: (303) 278-2284
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on W 80th Ave
Phone: (303) 425-0371
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on W Jewell Ave
Phone: (303) 989-8812
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on Main St
Phone: (303) 838-7859
Vaccine type: Moderna
SCL Health Vaccination Clinic - Colorado Mills Mall
Phone: (833) 762-0141
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Social Remedy
Phone: (303) 548-2454
Vaccine type: Janssen
Stride CHC Wheat Ridge
Phone: (303) 360-6276
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Eads Medical Clinic
Phone: (719) 438-2251
Vaccine type: Moderna
Kiowa County Public Health
Phone: (719) 438-5782
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Kit Carson
Kit Carson County Public Health Department
Phone: (719) 346-7158
Vaccine type: Janssen
La Plata
4 Corners Children's Clinic
Phone: (970) 422-8694
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Animas Surgical Hospital
Phone: (970) 247-3537
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Ehrin Parker DO
Phone: (970) 764-4831
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
La Plata Integrated Healthcare
Phone: (970) 335-2288
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Mercy Family Medicine
Phone: (970) 385-9850
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Pediatric Associates of Durango
Phone: (970) 259-7337
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Pediatric Partners of the Southwest
Phone: (970) 375-0100
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Rivergate Pharmacy
Phone: (970) 375-7711
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Safeway Pharmacy on W College Dr
Phone: (970) 382-2228
Vaccine type: Moderna
San Juan Basin Public Health
Phone: (970) 247-5702
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Upper Pine River Fire Protection
Phone: (970) 884-9508
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic, P.C.
Phone: (970) 259-1971
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Lake County Public Health Agency
Phone: (719) 486-2413
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
St. Vincent Family Health Center
Phone: (719) 486-0230
Vaccine type: Moderna
Genoa Healthcare Fort Collins
Phone: (970) 372-4680
Vaccine type: Moderna
Genoa Healthcare Loveland
Phone: (970) 667-1362
Vaccine type: Moderna
Good Day Pharmacy Ft. Collins
Phone: (970) 225-1234
Vaccine type: Moderna
Good Day Pharmacy Loveland
Phone: (970) 669-7500
Vaccine type: Moderna
Good Day Pharmacy Wellington
Phone: (970) 568-7282
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Health District of Northern Larimer
Phone: (970) 416-5331
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Larimer County Department of Health & Environment
Phone: (970) 498-6700
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Miramont Family Medicine Snow Mesa
Phone: (970) 225-5000
Vaccine type: Moderna
Rocky Mountain Pharmacy
Phone: (720) 664-8765
Vaccine type: Moderna
Salud Estes Park
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Salud Fort Collins Blue Spruce
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Salud Fort Collins West
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Safeway Pharmacy - 2321 W Eisenhower Blvd
Phone: (970) 669-1548
Vaccine type: Moderna
Sunrise Loveland Community Health Center
Phone: (970) 346-2587
Vaccine type: Moderna
Thompson River Pediatrics
Phone: (970) 619-8139
Vaccine type: Pfizer
UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies
Phone: (970) 624-2500
Vaccine type: Janssen
Las Animas-Huerfano Health Department Trinidad
Phone: (719) 846-2213
Vaccine type: Moderna
Mt San Rafael Hospital Clinic
Phone: (719) 846-9213
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Safeway Pharmacy on W Main St
Phone: (719) 846-3086
Vaccine type: Moderna
Salud Trinidad
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Hoffman Drug
Phone: (719) 775-2371
Vaccine type: Moderna
Lincoln County Public Health
Phone: (719) 743-2526
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Lincoln Health
Phone: (719) 743-2421
Vaccine type: Moderna
Peak Vista Health Center At Limon
Phone: (719) 344-6500
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Northeast Colorado Family Medicine Associates
Phone: (970) 522-3304
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Salud Sterling
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
Phone: (970) 858-3900
Vaccine type: Janssen
Colorado West Healthcare
Phone: (970) 242-0920
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Family Physicians Of Western Colorado
Phone: (970) 245-1220
Vaccine type: Moderna
Juniper Family Medicine
Phone: (970) 248-5880
Vaccine type: Moderna
Marillac Health - Grand Junction
Phone: (970) 200-1600
Vaccine type: Janssen
Mesa County Public Health
Phone: (970) 248-6900
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Western Colorado Pediatric Associates
Phone: (970) 200-1600
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Mineral
Mineral County Public Health
Phone: (719) 658-2416
Vaccine type: Moderna
Moffat
Memorial Regional Health Hospital
Phone: (970) 824-9411
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Moffat County Public Health
Phone: (970) 629-4002
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Northwest Colorado Health
Phone: (970) 824-8233
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Cortez Integrated Healthcare
Phone: (970) 828-2539
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Montezuma County Public Health Department
Phone: (970) 565-3056
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Basin Clinic
Phone: (970) 865-2665
Vaccine type: Janssen
Montrose Memorial Hospital
Phone: (970) 249-2211
Vaccine type: Moderna
Pediatric Associates - Montrose Clinic
Phone: (970) 249-2421
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Pic Place
Phone: (970) 252-8896
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
River Valley Family Health Center Montrose
Phone: (970) 497-3333
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
River Valley Family Health Center Olathe
Phone: (970) 323-6141
Vaccine type: Moderna
Colorado Plains Medical Center
Phone: (970) 542-3311
Vaccine type: Moderna
Genoa Pharmacy
Phone: (970) 427-4033
Vaccine type: Moderna
Northeast Colorado Health Department
Phone: (970) 867-4918
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Salud Fort Morgan
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center
Phone: (719) 384-5412
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Otero County Health Department
Phone: (719) 254-5300
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Valley Wide Health Systems
Phone: (719) 587-9610
Vaccine type: Moderna
Valley Wide Health Systems La Junta
Phone: (719) 383-5500
Vaccine type: Moderna
Ouray
Ouray County Public Health Agency
Phone: (970) 325-4670 ext. 1
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Park
Park County Public Health
Phone: (303) 816-5970
Vaccine type: Janssen
Phillips
Haxtun Health Clinic
Phone: (970) 774-6187
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Melissa Memorial Hospital
Phone: (970) 854-2241
Vaccine type: Moderna
Northeast Colorado Health Department Holyoke
Phone: (970) 854-2717
Vaccine type: Moderna
Aspen Valley Hospital
Phone: (970) 925-1120
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Mountain Family Health Center
Phone: (970) 945-2840
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Pitkin County Public Health
Phone: (970) 429-3363
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Sameday Health
Phone: (703) 239-7144
Vaccine type: Moderna
High Plains Community Health Center
Phone: (719) 336-0261
Vaccine type: Janssen
High Plains Community Health Center - Holly Clinic
Phone: (719) 336-0261
Vaccine type: Moderna
High Plains Community Health Center - Wiley Clinic
Phone: (719) 829-4286
Vaccine type: Moderna
High Plains Family Center
Phone: (719) 336-8445
Vaccine type: Moderna
Prowers County Hospital District
Phone: (719) 336-4343
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Prowers County Public Health
Phone: (719) 336-8721
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Willow Creek Pharmacy
Phone: (719) 336-3200
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Advanced Practice Headache and Primary Care Clinic
Phone: (719) 778-1414
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Children's Clinic of Pueblo
Phone: (719) 295-2305
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Colorado State University Pueblo Wolfpack Wellness Center
Phone: (719) 549-2830
Vaccine type: Moderna
Emergi-Medical Care Center
Phone: (719) 564-9400
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Family Care Specialists
Phone: (719) 543-6633
Vaccine type: Moderna
Genoa Healthcare
Phone: (719) 283-1075
Vaccine type: Moderna
JB Pharmacy
Phone: (719) 545-1811
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Kaiser Permanente Pueblo North
Phone: (855) 550-0951
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Marquez Family Medicine
Phone: (719) 627-3093
Vaccine type: Moderna
Mesa Health Mart Pharmacy
Phone: (719) 544-1371
Vaccine type: Moderna
Pueblo Community Health Center - Colorado Avenue Clinic
Phone: (719) 543-8711
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Pueblo Department of Public Health
Phone: (719) 583-4300
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Pueblo West Primary Care
Phone: (719) 547-9119
Vaccine type: Pfizer
SoCO Primary Care Clinic
Phone: (719) 582-1898
Vaccine type: Moderna
University Family Medicine Center
Phone: (719) 546-3600
Vaccine type: Janssen
Valley Health Mart Pharmacy
Phone: (719) 676-3333
Vaccine type: Janssen
Pioneers Medical Center
Phone: (970) 878-4014
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Rio Blanco County Public Health Meeker
Phone: (970) 878-9520
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Rio Blanco County Public Health Rangeley
Phone: (970) 878-9525
Vaccine type: Moderna
Rio Grande Hospital
Phone: (719) 657-2510
Vaccine type: Moderna
SLV Health Monte Vista Community Clinic
Phone: (719) 589-2511
Vaccine type: Moderna
Valley Wide Edward M. Kennedy Center
Phone: (719) 852-2512
Vaccine type: Moderna
Lyons Corner Drug
Phone: (970) 879-1114
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Northwest Colorado Health
Phone: (970) 879-1632
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Pediatrics of Steamboat
Phone: (970) 871-1900
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Routt County Public Health
Phone: (970) 870-5341
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Sleeping Bear Pediatrics
Phone: (970) 879-2327
Vaccine type: Pfizer
South Routt Medical Center
Phone: (970) 736-8118
Vaccine type: Pfizer
UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center
Phone: (970) 879-1322
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen
Yampa Valley Medical Associates
Phone: (970) 879-3327
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Saguache County Public Health
Phone: (719) 655-2533
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
San Juan County Public Health
Phone: (970) 387-0242
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
San Miguel
Click on the name of a location to visit its website.
San Miguel County Department of Health and Environment
Phone: (970) 728-4289
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Telluride Medical Center
Phone: (970) 728-3848
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Uncompahgre Medical Center
Phone: (970) 327-4233
Vaccine type: Janssen
Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital
Phone: (970) 474-3323
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Summit
Click on the name of a location to visit its website.
CHPG Heart & Vascular Health Summit
Phone: (970) 668-9772
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Ebert Family Clinic
Phone: (970) 668-1616
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on N Summit Blvd
Phone: (970) 668-9980
Vaccine type: Moderna
Summit County Public Health
Phone: (970) 668-9161
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Peak Vista Health Center At Divide
Phone: (719) 344-7714
Vaccine type: Moderna
Teller County Public Health & Environment
Phone: (719) 687-6416
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Northeast Colorado Health Dept. Akron
Phone: (970) 345-2262
Vaccine type: Moderna
Weld
Click on the name of a location to visit its website.
Family Physicians of Greeley
Phone: (970) 356-2520
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Genoa Pharmacy at North Range Behavioral Health
Phone: (970) 475-6016
Vaccine type: Moderna
Good Day Pharmacy Eaton
Phone: (970) 454-2110
Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen
Keene Clinic
Phone: (303) 732-4268
Vaccine type: Moderna
Salud Fort Lupton
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Salud Frederick
Phone: (303) 697-2583
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
Safeway Pharmacy on Dexter St
Phone: (303) 857-6380
Vaccine type: Moderna
Safeway Pharmacy on Main St
Phone: (970) 674-1188
Vaccine type: Moderna
Sunrise Community Clinic
Phone: (970) 346-2587
Vaccine type: Janssen
Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building
Phone: (970) 400-2111
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Weld County Department of Public Health
Phone: (970) 304-6420
Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen
Northeast Colorado Health Department
Phone: (970) 345-6562
Vaccine type: Moderna
Wray Community District Hospital
Phone: (970) 332-4895
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen
Yuma District Hospital
Phone: (970) 848-4712
Vaccine type: Moderna
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please call:
1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926)
Available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT.
Answers available in multiple languages.
The call center will be closed on Nov. 25, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1 for the holidays.