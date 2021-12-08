  1. Home
Last updated December 8, 2021.

Available languages: Español | Tiếng Việt | 中文 | Soomaali | العربية | नेपाली

Find out where you can get vaccinated.

Looking for a vaccine appointment for a 5- to 11-year-old?

Children age 5 to 11 years can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at pediatric clinics around the state. Find upcoming clinics for children.

Some retail pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are taking appointments for children age 5 to 11. Find an appointment at a pharmacy near you at Vaccines.gov.

Beginning November 6, all mobile vaccination clinics will have vaccines for children age 5 to 11. Find an appointment at a mobile vaccination clinic near you.
 
Some doctor’s offices and pharmacies are also now taking vaccine appointments for children. Find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers for children age 5 to 11. We will add more providers to this list as they open up appointments.
 
Many more providers will start taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children age 5 to 11 soon. Please check back for updates.

There are more than a thousand vaccine providers across the state of Colorado. You can get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at a pharmacy, doctor’s office, pop-up clinic, or mobile vaccine bus near you.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free. You don’t need ID or insurance to get vaccinated. Many providers take walk-ins and same-day appointments. You are entitled to paid time off from your job to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects.

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Find answers in our vaccine FAQ.

I want to get a vaccine…

At a community vaccine site:

  • Community vaccine sites throughout the state have plenty of appointments available for vaccines and boosters. While you don’t need an appointment to get vaccinated, we strongly recommend making one. Some sites offer the convenience of drive-through vaccinations. The sites are:
    • Arapahoe Community College (Lot B)
      • 5900 S Santa Fe Drive, Littleton CO, 80120
      • Days of operation: 7 days a week
      • Hours of operation: Mon-Sat 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
      • Register online for an appointment.
    • Aurora Municipal Center (drive-thru)
      • 15151 E Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80012
      • Days of operation: 7 days a week
      • Hours of operation: Mon-Thurs 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
      • Register online for an appointment.
    • Ball Arena (parking lot just north of Chopper Circle and 9th Street)
    • Chapel Hills Mall
    • Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JCPenney)
    • Douglas County Fairgrounds
    • Jefferson Marketplace
    • La Plata County Fairgrounds
      • 2500 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301
      • Days of operation: Monday - Saturday
      • Hours of operation: Mon- Fri: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sat: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
      • Register online for an appointment.
    • Pueblo Mall
      • 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008
      • Days of operation: Tuesday - Sunday
      • Hours of operation: Tue-Sat: 10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Sun: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
      • Register online for an appointment.
    • Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building
      • 1250 H Street, Greeley, CO 80631
      • Days of operation: Tuesday - Saturday
      • Hours of operation: Tues., Thurs,. Fri.: 8:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.; Wed: 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.; Sat: 8:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.
      • Register online for an appointment.

At a mobile vaccine bus or pop-up clinic:

  • The state has mobile vaccine stops and pop-up clinics around the state to make it even more convenient for people to find a place to get vaccinated. A list of upcoming mobile and pop-up clinics is published every Friday.
  • You can also visit the Mobile Vax website to see vaccine bus stops in your area. 
  • You don’t need an appointment to get vaccinated at a mobile or pop-up clinic.

At a local retail pharmacy:

  • You can get a vaccine at Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Safeway, Cardinal, Costco, City Market, and King Soopers pharmacies. Most of these pharmacies take walk-ins and same-day appointments.
  • The Department of Health and Human Services has a text line that can help you find a pharmacy with vaccines. Text your zip code to 438829 to find a vaccine appointment in your neighborhood. 
  • You can also visit vaccinefinder.org for a map of vaccine providers near you.

At a local doctor’s office:

At my local public health agency:

I need a ride to my vaccine appointment:

  • Mile High United Way’s Ride United program is providing access to free rides (up to 25 miles each way) to vaccination sites across Colorado. Dial 2-1-1 or visit 211colorado.org to learn more.
I need to schedule an in-home vaccination visit: 
  • You can call 1-877-COVAXCO (1-877-268-2926) and an agent can help you register for an in-home vaccination. The call line is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT and in multiple languages. If you are unable to make the call, a caregiver, family member, or friend can call on your behalf. 
  • Arranging an in-home vaccination will take time to coordinate and the visit may take longer than getting the vaccine through another site.
     
Vaccine provider map

    Purple pins on the map are vaccine providers that have vaccines for children age 5 to 11. Please note that some vaccine providers are only vaccinating children who are already their patients. Most providers require appointments for children age 5 to 11. Please contact your local provider directly for more information.

    Adams

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Advanced Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine - Brighton
    Phone: (303) 659-9700
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Arbor Family Medicine
    Phone: (303) 254-8500
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Brighton Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 659-4248
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Brighton Women’s Center
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Children's Hospital Colorado - Aurora
    Phone: (720) 777-8889
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    City of Thornton Fire Department
    Phone: (303) 538-7602
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Clinica Colorado
    Phone: (720) 443-8461
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Clinica Family Health Pecos
    Phone: (303) 650-4460
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Clinica Family Health Thornton
    Phone: (303) 650-4460
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Concentra Aurora North
    Phone: (303) 340-3053
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Every Child Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 450-3690
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Every Child Pediatrics- Crawford Kids Clinic
    Phone: (303) 326-2090
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Genoa Healthcare Thornton
    Phone: (303) 487-1146
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Healthy Horizons Clinic
    Phone: (720) 388-7071
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Kaiser Permanente Brighton Medical Offices
    Phone: (855) 550-0951
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Kaiser Permanente Westminster
    Phone: (855) 550-0951
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Kidney Center of Westminster
    Phone: (303) 430-6518
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Kids First Health Care at Adams City High School
    Phone: (303) 405-3050
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Kids First Health Care at Brighton High School
    Phone: (303) 655-8924
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Kids First Health Care Commerce City
    Phone: (303) 289-1086
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Kindred Hospital Of Aurora
    Phone: (720) 857-8333
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Next Door Health Care
    Phone: (855) 350-2273
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Peak Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 996-6005
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Pinnacle Pediatrics and Internal Medicine
    Phone: (720) 239-7725
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Platte Valley Medical Group - Brighton Family Medicine
    Phone: (303) 659-1152
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology
    Phone: (303) 427-8761
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Rocky Mountain Primary Care - Partners In Health
    Phone: (303) 429-6600
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Safeway Pharmacy on Buckley Road
    Phone: (303) 750-8346
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Salud Brighton
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Salud Commerce City
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    St. Anthony North Health Campus
    Phone: (303) 430-5560
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
    Phone: (720) 848-0000
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    University of Colorado Anschutz
    Phone: (303) 724-9030
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Alamosa

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Genoa Healthcare at San Luis Valley Behavioral Health
    Phone: (719) 937-4750
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    San Luis Valley Health
    Phone: (719) 587-1355
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    San Luis Valley Health Stuart Ave Clinic
    Phone: (719) 589-2511
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Valley Wide Alamosa Family Medical Center
    Phone: (719) 587-9610
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Valley Wide Pharmacy
    Phone: (719) 589-3633
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Arapahoe

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Advanced Pediatric Associates
    Phone: (303) 699-6200
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Advanced Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine - Southglenn Clinic
    Phone: (720) 807-1706
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    AFC Urgent Care Broadway
    Phone: (303) 622-5770
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Allhealth Network Pharmacy
    Phone: (303) 797-2500
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Apex Pharmacy
    Phone: (303) 479-3864
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Arapahoe Community College
    Phone: (303) 220-9200
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Arapahoe Park Pediatrics - Littleton
    Phone: (303) 795-2345
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Clearspring Pharmacy Littleton
    Phone: (303) 707-1500
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Clinix Health Services of Colorado
    Phone: (303) 721-9984
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Colorado Primary Care Clinic, Inc
    Phone: (303) 343-9500
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Cor Medical at CenturyLink
    Phone: (720) 239-7160
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Cornerstone Family Practice
    Phone: (303) 531-4910
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Denver Endocrinology Diabetes & Thyroid Center
    Phone: (303) 321-2644
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Doctor's Care Clinic
    Phone: (303) 730-1313
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Elevate Medical
    Phone: (720) 907-6767
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Every Child Pediatrics - Olympian Wellness Center
    Phone: (303) 326-2088
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Gem Pharmacy
    Phone: (303) 795-3154
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Genoa Healthcare at Aurora Mental Health Center
    Phone: (720) 388-1880
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Hampden Medical Group
    Phone: (303) 789-2251
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Health Now Family Practice + Walk In Clinic
    Phone: (303)-953-9405
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Himalaya Family Medicine Clinic
    Phone: (303) 500-8092
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Kaiser Permanente East Denver
    Phone: (855) 550-0951
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    King Soopers Pharmacy on Smoky Hill Rd
    Phone: (303) 400-5204
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Lifehealth
    Phone: (303) 730-1902
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    MedNOW Clinics - Aurora
    Phone: (720) 878-7055
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    New Horizons Primary Care
    Phone: (720) 400-8935
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Our Lady of Hope Medical Clinic
    Phone: (720) 344-2680
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Peak Vitality
    Phone: (720) 504-8007
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy
    Phone: (720) 504-8007
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Safeway Pharmacy on S Downing St
    Phone: (303) 722-1702
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on E Hampden Ave
    Phone: (720) 876-2245
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Salud Aurora Community Health
    Phone: (720) 753-6000
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Sheridan Health Services
    Phone: (303) 315-6150
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Southlands Primary Care
    Phone: (303) 928-7555
    Vaccine type: Modern

    Stride CHC Del Mar
    Phone: (303) 928-7555
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Stride CHC Peoria
    Phone: (303) 928-7555
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Tri-County Health Department - Englewood
    Phone: (303) 761-1340
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Tri-County Health Department - Greenwood Village
    Phone: (303) 220-9200
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Archuleta

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    City Market on County Center Drive
    Phone: (970) 731-6006
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Pagosa Springs High School
    Phone: (775) 815-8481
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Pagosa Springs Medical Center
    Phone: (970) 507-3995
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Baca

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Baca County Public Health Agency
    Phone: (719) 523-6621
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    SE Colorado Hospital District
    Phone: (719) 523-6628
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Walsh Medical Clinic
    Phone: (719) 324-5253
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Bent

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Bent County Public Health
    Phone: (719) 456-0517
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Valley Wide Health Systems
    Phone: (719) 456-2653
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Valumed Pharmacy
    Phone: (719) 456-1691
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Boulder

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Advanced Urgent Care & Occupational Medicine Lafayette Clinic
    Phone: (720) 807-1706
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Boulder County Public Health Boulder
    Phone: (303) 441-1100
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Boulder County Public Health Longmont
    Phone: (303) 678-6166
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Boulder Medical Center
    Phone: (303) 440-3000
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Clinica Family Health Lafayette
    Phone: (303) 650-4460
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Della Cava Medical Pavilion
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Good Day Pharmacy Longmont
    Phone: (303) 776-0709
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Good Samaritan Outpatient Pharmacy
    Phone: 1-833-762-0141
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Hopelight Medical Clinic
    Phone: (303) 776-7117
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Kaiser Permanente Longmont
    Phone: (855) 550-0951
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    People's Clinic - Clinica Family Health
    Phone: (303) 650-4460
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Safeway Pharmacy on Coalton Rd
    Phone: (303) 543-2314
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on Hover St
    Phone: (303) 776-0508
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Salud Family Health Centers - Longmont
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    SCL Health Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Phone: (303) 689-4000
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    SCL Health Medical Group - Lafayette
    Phone: (303) 673-1900
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    SCL Health Medical Group - Superior
    Phone: (303) 673-1440
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    The Pediatric Center - Boulder
    Phone: (303) 442-2913
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Tri-County Medical Center
    Phone: (303) 828-9355
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Broomfield

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Arvada Pediatric Associates North
    Phone: (303) 410-8041
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Broomfield County Health & Human Services
    Phone: (720) 887-2200
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Cerapedics
    Phone: (303) 232-6301
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Pharmerica Broomfield
    Phone: (877) 874-2768
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Chaffee

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Chaffee County Public Health
    Phone: (719) 539-4510
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center
    Phone: (719) 530-2200
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Safeway Pharmacy on G St
    Phone: (719) 539-6933
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Shavano Pharmacy
    Phone: (719) 398-6550
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Valley Wide Health Systems Buena Vista
    Phone: (719) 395-8610
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Cheyenne

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Cheyenne County Public Health
    Phone: (719) 767-5616
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Keefe Memorial Health Service District
    Phone: (719) 767-5661
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Clear Creek

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Clear Creek County Public Health
    Phone: (303) 670-7545
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Safeway Pharmacy on Miner St
    Phone: (303) 567-2496
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Conejos

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Antonito Medical Clinic
    Phone: (719) 376-2308
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Conejos County Public Health & Nursing Services
    Phone: (719) 274-4307
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    La Jara Medical Clinic
    Phone: (719) 589-2511
    Vaccine type: Moderna
     

    Costilla

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Costilla County Public Health
    Phone: (719) 672-3332
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Crowley

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Ordway Pharmacy
    Phone: (719) 267-3411
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Valley Wide Health Systems Ordway
    Phone: (833) 350-1113
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Custer

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Custer County Public Health
    Phone: (719) 783-3369
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Delta

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    A Kidz Clinic
    Phone: (970) 874-2753
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Delta County Public Health Department
    Phone: (970) 874-2165
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Delta Health Family Medicine
    Phone: (970) 874-5777
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Delta Health Internal Medicine
    Phone: (970) 874-7668
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Delta Health West Elk Hotchkiss
    Phone: (970) 872-1400
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Denver

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Abraham Lincoln Campus
    Phone: (720) 423-5020
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Ascent Health Center
    Phone: (303) 343-8800
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Astra Healthcare
    Phone: (303) 270-0000
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Bruce Randolph Campus
    Phone: (720) 424-1232
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Capitol Heights Pharmacy
    Phone: (303) 388-3679
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Children's Medical Center
    Phone: (303) 830-7337
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    CHPG Primary Care Southmoor
    Phone: (303) 925-4960
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Clearspring Pharmacy
    Phone: (303) 333-2010
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Colorado Center for Medical Excellence
    Phone: (720) 320-2061
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Colorado Kids Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 399-7900
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Concentra Urgent Care
    Phone: (303) 388-3627
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    CU Family Health Clinic
    Phone: (303) 315-6150
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Denver Osteopathic Clinic
    Phone: (303) 975-0696
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Denver Sheriff Health Services
    Phone: (303) 953-6604
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College
    Phone: (720) 424-0476
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    DSST Middle School at Noel Campus
    Phone: (303) 602-8958
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    East High School
    Phone: (720) 423-8378
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Evans Medical Center
    Phone: (303) 335-0062
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Evie Dennis Campus
    Phone: (720) 423-7610
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Family Medical Clinic For Health Equity
    Phone: (303) 954-0058
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Federico Pena Family Health Center
    Phone: (303) 602-0000
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Florence Crittenton High School
    Phone: (720) 423-8950
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Health Center at Auraria
    Phone: (303) 615-9999
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Highlands Family Medicine
    Phone: (303) 420-1297
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Immunization and Travel Clinic at Denver Health
    Phone: (303) 602-3520
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    John F. Kennedy Campus
    Phone: (720) 423-4355
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Kaiser Permanente Skyline
    Phone: (855) 550-0951
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Kepner Campus
    Phone: (720) 424-0126
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Kindred Hospital Denver
    Phone: (303) 320-5871
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy Campus
    Phone: (720) 424-0156
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Living Well Family Medicine
    Phone: (303) 991-7979
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Lowry Family Health Center
    Phone: (303) 602-4545
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Lowry Pediatrics
    Phone: (720) 859-8222
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Mercy Pharmacy
    Phone: (720) 923-6892
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Montbello Family Health Center
    Phone: (303) 602-4000
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Montbello High School
    Phone: (720) 423-5808
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    National Jewish Health
    Phone: (303) 398-1355
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Ninth Avenue Internal Medicine
    Phone: (303) 394-2152
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    North High School
    Phone: (720) 423-2718
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Place Bridge Academy
    Phone: (720) 424-2050
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Porter Primary Care
    Phone: (303) 778-2427
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Safeway Pharmacy on W 44th St
    Phone: (303) 458-8438
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on N Federal
    Phone: (303) 477-1470
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on E 14th
    Phone: (303) 242-3535
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Saint Joseph Outpatient Pharmacy
    Phone: (303) 812-2326
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Sloan's Lake Immunization Clinic
    Phone: (303) 436-7000
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    South High School
    Phone: (720) 423-6260
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Southeast Denver Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 757-6418
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Tepeyac Community Health Center
    Phone: (303) 458-5302
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Webb Immunization Clinic
    Phone: (303) 436-7000
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    West Campus
    Phone: (720) 423-5456
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Dolores

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Dolores County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 677-2387
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Douglas

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Douglas County Fairgrounds
    Phone: (303) 220-9200
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Heartland Pharmacy Denver
    Phone: (303) 248-7920
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Heartlight Family Clinic
    Phone: (720) 485-3178
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Kaiser Permanente Parker
    Phone: (855) 550-0951
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    King Soopers Pharmacy on Cottonwood Dr
    Phone: (303) 334-9548
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    King Soopers Pharmacy on Parker Rd
    Phone: (303) 840-7683
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Mainstreet Pediatrics
    Phone: (720) 458-6543
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Parker Pediatrics and Adolescents
    Phone: (303) 841-2905
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    PediaClinic at South Ridge Elementary
    Phone: (303) 302-3879
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Rocky Vista Health Center
    Phone: (720) 875-2880
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on N Rampart Range Rd
    Phone: (303) 242-3568
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    South Denver Internal Medicine
    Phone: (303) 799-8890
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Southeast Denver Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 471-5060
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Tri-County Health Department - Castle Rock
    Phone: (303) 663-7650
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer
     

    Eagle

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Colorado Mountain Medical Eagle
    Phone: (970) 926-6340
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Eagle County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 328-8840
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Mountain Family Health Center Edwards
    Phone: (970) 945-2840
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Vail Health Hospital
    Phone: (970) 476-2451
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    El Paso

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    A C Enterprises LLC
    Phone: None
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    All In Family Medicine
    Phone: (719) 550-1172
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Blush and Grey Med Spa
    Phone: (719) 728-2878
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Charis Medical Center
    Phone: (719) 645-8137
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    CHPG Tri-Lakes Primary Care
    Phone: (719) 571-7000
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Colorado Community Clinic
    Phone: (303) 861-5165
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Delta Waves
    Phone: (719) 262-9283
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Eastern Plains Medical Clinic
    Phone: (719) 347-0100
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    El Paso County Public Health
    Phone: (877) 268-2926
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    El Paso County Public Health South
    Phone: (719) 578-3199
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Falcon Peak Health Center
    Phone: (719) 344-6247
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Family Care Center
    Phone: (719) 540-2100
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Genoa Healthcare
    Phone: (719) 639-2256
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Genoa Healthcare at Diversus Health
    Phone: (719) 630-3421
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Glover Family Medicine
    Phone: (719) 344-2789
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Health Center at Myron Stratton
    Phone: (719) 632-5700
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Kaiser Permanente Briargate
    Phone: (855) 550-0951
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Kaiser Permanente Parkside
    Phone: (855) 550-0951
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Kaiser Permanente Premier
    Phone: (855) 550-0951
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    King Soopers on W Uintah St
    Phone: (719) 636-5043
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    King Soopers on N Academy Blvd
    Phone: (719) 598-5191
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    King Soopers on Stetson Hills Blvd
    Phone: (719) 591-4163
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Matthews-Vu Medical Group Rockrimmon
    Phone: (719) 522-0707
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Matthews-Vu Medical Group SE
    Phone: (719) 474-7380
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Matthews-Vu Medical Group Woodmen
    Phone: (719) 632-4455
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Nomi Health - Chapel Hills Mall
    Phone: (719) 578-3199
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    North Union Medicine Shoppe
    Phone: (719) 630-3154
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Optum COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
    Phone: (719) 463-5650
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Peak Vista Community Health Center
    Phone: (719) 344-6500
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna

    Penrose Hospital
    Phone: (719) 776-5000
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    QuikCareMD
    Phone: (719) 471-2273
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Safeway Pharmacy on Mesa Ridge Pkwy
    Phone: (719) 322-9357
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Summit Medical Clinic
    Phone: (719) 630-1006
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    UCCS Wellness Center
    Phone: (719) 255-8227
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    UCHealth Memorial Administration Center
    Phone: (720) 848-0000
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen


     

    Elbert

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Peak Vista Health Center At Kiowa
    Phone: (720) 389-9763
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Safeway Pharmacy on S Elizabeth St
    Phone: (303) 646-0656
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Fremont

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Button Family Practice
    Phone: (719) 269-8819
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Fremont County Department of Public Health & Environment
    Phone: (719) 276-7450
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    St. Thomas More Hospital
    Phone: (719) 285-2000
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Valley Wide Health Systems Canon City
    Phone: (833) 350-1113
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Garfield

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Castle Valley Children’s Clinic - New Castle
    Phone: (970) 984-3333
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Garfield County Public Health - Glenwood Springs office
    Phone: (970) 945-6614
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Garfield County Public Health - Rifle office
    Phone: (970) 625-5200
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Grand River Health Clinic West
    Phone: (970) 625-1100
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Mountain Family Health Center
    Phone: (970) 945-2840
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Pediatric Partners
    Phone: (970) 947-9999
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Rifle Integrated Health Center
    Phone: (970) 945-2840
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Roaring Fork Family Practice
    Phone: (970) 963-3350
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Silt Family Practice - Valley View Hospital
    Phone: (970) 876-5700
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Valley View Hospital
    Phone: (970) 945-6535
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Gilpin

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Gilpin County Public Health
    Phone: (303) 582-5803
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Grand

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Byers Peak Family Medicine
    Phone: (970) 722-0300
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Fraser Medical Clinic
    Phone: (970) 726-6778
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Grand County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 725-3288
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Middle Park Health - Granby Clinic
    Phone: (970) 877-5800
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Middle Park Health Kremmling Clinic
    Phone: (970) 724-3442
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on County Rd 804
    Phone: (970) 726-6920
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Gunnison

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Clark’s Market
    Phone: (970) 349-2652
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Gunnison County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 641-7660
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Gunnison Valley Health
    Phone: (970) 641-1456
    Vaccine type: Pfizer
     

    Hinsdale

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Hinsdale County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 944-0321
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Huerfano

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Huerfano County Health Department
    Phone: (719) 738-2650
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center
    Phone: (719) 738-4569
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Jackson

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Jackson County Public Health Agency
    Phone: (970) 723-4002
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Jefferson

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Alpine Pharmacy
    Phone: (303) 339-0868
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Arvada Pediatric Associates
    Phone: (303) 421-6873
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Aspen Park Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 838-3355
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Bloom Healthcare
    Phone: (303) 993-1330
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    CHPG Primary Care Golden
    Phone: (303) 925-4340
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Church Ranch Primary Care
    Phone: (303) 925-4940
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Colorado Physician Partners Family Medicine Clinic
    Phone: (303) 948-1570
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Denver West Family Practice & Internal Medicine
    Phone: (303) 233-8295
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Evergreen Fire Rescue
    Phone: (303) 674-3145
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Evergreen Library
    Phone: (303) 232-6301
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Focus On Kids Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 972-7337
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Foothills Chiropractic and Wellness
    Phone: (303) 933-6153
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Green Mountain Partners for Health
    Phone: (303) 566-7170
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Indian Crest Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 422-7677
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Jefferson County Public Health
    Phone: (303) 232-6301
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    KidsFirst Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 239-8327
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Lakewood Medical Center
    Phone: (303) 238-1488
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Lutheran Medical Center
    Phone: (303) 425-4500
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Mountain Vista Family Practice
    Phone: (303) 932-2988
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Park View Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 972-2000
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Passport Health Lakewood
    Phone: (303) 442-8728
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Peak Pediatrics
    Phone: (303) 996-6005
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Pediatrics West
    Phone: (720) 284-3700
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Pete Coors Medical Center
    Phone: (303) 277-2138
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Pure Family Medicine
    Phone: (720) 828-7873
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Ryan Kramer, MD
    Phone: (303) 985-8773
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Safeway Pharmacy on W Alameda Pkwy
    Phone: (303) 989-8812
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on Jackson St
    Phone: (303) 278-2284
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on W 80th Ave
    Phone: (303) 425-0371
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on W Jewell Ave
    Phone: (303) 989-8812
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on Main St
    Phone: (303) 838-7859
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    SCL Health Vaccination Clinic - Colorado Mills Mall
    Phone: (833) 762-0141
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Social Remedy
    Phone: (303) 548-2454
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Stride CHC Wheat Ridge
    Phone: (303) 360-6276
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Kiowa

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Eads Medical Clinic
    Phone: (719) 438-2251
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Kiowa County Public Health
    Phone: (719) 438-5782
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Kit Carson

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Kit Carson County Public Health Department
    Phone: (719) 346-7158
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    La Plata

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    4 Corners Children's Clinic
    Phone: (970) 422-8694
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Animas Surgical Hospital
    Phone: (970) 247-3537
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Ehrin Parker DO
    Phone: (970) 764-4831
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    La Plata Integrated Healthcare
    Phone: (970) 335-2288
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Mercy Family Medicine
    Phone: (970) 385-9850
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Pediatric Associates of Durango
    Phone: (970) 259-7337
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Pediatric Partners of the Southwest
    Phone: (970) 375-0100
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Rivergate Pharmacy
    Phone: (970) 375-7711
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Safeway Pharmacy on W College Dr
    Phone: (970) 382-2228
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    San Juan Basin Public Health
    Phone: (970) 247-5702
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Upper Pine River Fire Protection
    Phone: (970) 884-9508
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Whole Health Family Medicine Clinic, P.C.
    Phone: (970) 259-1971
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Lake

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Lake County Public Health Agency
    Phone: (719) 486-2413
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    St. Vincent Family Health Center
    Phone: (719) 486-0230
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Larimer

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Genoa Healthcare Fort Collins
    Phone: (970) 372-4680
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Genoa Healthcare Loveland
    Phone: (970) 667-1362
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Good Day Pharmacy Ft. Collins
    Phone: (970) 225-1234
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Good Day Pharmacy Loveland
    Phone: (970) 669-7500
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Good Day Pharmacy Wellington
    Phone: (970) 568-7282
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Health District of Northern Larimer
    Phone: (970) 416-5331
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Larimer County Department of Health & Environment
    Phone: (970) 498-6700
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Miramont Family Medicine Snow Mesa
    Phone: (970) 225-5000
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Rocky Mountain Pharmacy
    Phone: (720) 664-8765
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Salud Estes Park
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Salud Fort Collins Blue Spruce
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Salud Fort Collins West
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Safeway Pharmacy - 2321 W Eisenhower Blvd
    Phone: (970) 669-1548
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Sunrise Loveland Community Health Center
    Phone: (970) 346-2587
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Thompson River Pediatrics
    Phone: (970) 619-8139
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies
    Phone: (970) 624-2500
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Las Animas

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Las Animas-Huerfano Health Department Trinidad
    Phone: (719) 846-2213
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Mt San Rafael Hospital Clinic
    Phone: (719) 846-9213
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Safeway Pharmacy on W Main St
    Phone: (719) 846-3086
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Salud Trinidad
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Lincoln

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Hoffman Drug
    Phone: (719) 775-2371
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Lincoln County Public Health
    Phone: (719) 743-2526
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Lincoln Health
    Phone: (719) 743-2421
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Peak Vista Health Center At Limon
    Phone: (719) 344-6500
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Logan

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Northeast Colorado Family Medicine Associates
    Phone: (970) 522-3304
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Salud Sterling
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Mesa

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
    Phone: (970) 858-3900
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Colorado West Healthcare
    Phone: (970) 242-0920
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Family Physicians Of Western Colorado
    Phone: (970) 245-1220
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Juniper Family Medicine
    Phone: (970) 248-5880
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Marillac Health - Grand Junction
    Phone: (970) 200-1600
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Mesa County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 248-6900
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Western Colorado Pediatric Associates
    Phone: (970) 200-1600
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Mineral

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Mineral County Public Health
    Phone: (719) 658-2416
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Moffat

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Memorial Regional Health Hospital
    Phone: (970) 824-9411
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Moffat County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 629-4002
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Northwest Colorado Health
    Phone: (970) 824-8233
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Montezuma

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Cortez Integrated Healthcare
    Phone: (970) 828-2539
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer



    Montezuma County Public Health Department
    Phone: (970) 565-3056
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Montrose

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Basin Clinic
    Phone: (970) 865-2665
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Montrose Memorial Hospital
    Phone: (970) 249-2211
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Pediatric Associates - Montrose Clinic
    Phone: (970) 249-2421
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Pic Place
    Phone: (970) 252-8896
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    River Valley Family Health Center Montrose
    Phone: (970) 497-3333
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    River Valley Family Health Center Olathe
    Phone: (970) 323-6141
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Morgan

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Colorado Plains Medical Center
    Phone: (970) 542-3311
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Genoa Pharmacy
    Phone: (970) 427-4033
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Northeast Colorado Health Department
    Phone: (970) 867-4918
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Salud Fort Morgan
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Otero

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center
    Phone: (719) 384-5412
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Otero County Health Department
    Phone: (719) 254-5300
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Valley Wide Health Systems
    Phone: (719) 587-9610
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Valley Wide Health Systems La Junta
    Phone: (719) 383-5500
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Ouray

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Ouray County Public Health Agency
    Phone: (970) 325-4670 ext. 1
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Park

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Park County Public Health
    Phone: (303) 816-5970
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Phillips

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Haxtun Health Clinic
    Phone: (970) 774-6187
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Melissa Memorial Hospital
    Phone: (970) 854-2241
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Northeast Colorado Health Department Holyoke
    Phone: (970) 854-2717
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Pitkin

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Aspen Valley Hospital
    Phone: (970) 925-1120
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Mountain Family Health Center
    Phone: (970) 945-2840
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Pitkin County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 429-3363
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Sameday Health
    Phone: (703) 239-7144
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Prowers

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    High Plains Community Health Center
    Phone: (719) 336-0261
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    High Plains Community Health Center - Holly Clinic
    Phone: (719) 336-0261
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    High Plains Community Health Center - Wiley Clinic
    Phone: (719) 829-4286
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    High Plains Family Center
    Phone: (719) 336-8445
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Prowers County Hospital District
    Phone: (719) 336-4343
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Prowers County Public Health
    Phone: (719) 336-8721
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Willow Creek Pharmacy
    Phone: (719) 336-3200
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Pueblo

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Advanced Practice Headache and Primary Care Clinic
    Phone: (719) 778-1414
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Children's Clinic of Pueblo
    Phone: (719) 295-2305
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Colorado State University Pueblo Wolfpack Wellness Center
    Phone: (719) 549-2830
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Emergi-Medical Care Center
    Phone: (719) 564-9400
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Family Care Specialists
    Phone: (719) 543-6633​
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Genoa Healthcare
    Phone: (719) 283-1075
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    JB Pharmacy
    Phone: (719) 545-1811
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Kaiser Permanente Pueblo North
    Phone: (855) 550-0951
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Marquez Family Medicine
    Phone: (719) 627-3093
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Mesa Health Mart Pharmacy
    Phone: (719) 544-1371
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Pueblo Community Health Center - Colorado Avenue Clinic
    Phone: (719) 543-8711
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Pueblo Department of Public Health
    Phone: (719) 583-4300
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Pueblo West Primary Care
    Phone: (719) 547-9119
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    SoCO Primary Care Clinic
    Phone: (719) 582-1898
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    University Family Medicine Center
    Phone: (719) 546-3600
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Valley Health Mart Pharmacy
    Phone: (719) 676-3333
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Rio Blanco

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Pioneers Medical Center
    Phone: (970) 878-4014
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Rio Blanco County Public Health Meeker
    Phone: (970) 878-9520
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Rio Blanco County Public Health Rangeley
    Phone: (970) 878-9525
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Rio Grande

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Rio Grande Hospital
    Phone: (719) 657-2510
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    SLV Health Monte Vista Community Clinic
    Phone: (719) 589-2511
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Valley Wide Edward M. Kennedy Center
    Phone: (719) 852-2512
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Routt

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Lyons Corner Drug
    Phone: (970) 879-1114
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Northwest Colorado Health
    Phone: (970) 879-1632
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Pediatrics of Steamboat
    Phone: (970) 871-1900
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Routt County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 870-5341
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Sleeping Bear Pediatrics
    Phone: (970) 879-2327
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    South Routt Medical Center
    Phone: (970) 736-8118
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center
    Phone: (970) 879-1322
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen

    Yampa Valley Medical Associates
    Phone: (970) 879-3327
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Saguache

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Saguache County Public Health
    Phone: (719) 655-2533
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    San Juan

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    San Juan County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 387-0242
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    San Miguel

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    San Miguel County Department of Health and Environment
    Phone: (970) 728-4289
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Telluride Medical Center
    Phone: (970) 728-3848
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Uncompahgre Medical Center
    Phone: (970) 327-4233
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Sedgwick

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Sedgwick County Memorial Hospital
    Phone: (970) 474-3323
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Summit

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    CHPG Heart & Vascular Health Summit
    Phone: (970) 668-9772
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Ebert Family Clinic
    Phone: (970) 668-1616
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on N Summit Blvd
    Phone: (970) 668-9980
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Summit County Public Health
    Phone: (970) 668-9161
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Teller

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Peak Vista Health Center At Divide
    Phone: (719) 344-7714
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Teller County Public Health & Environment
    Phone: (719) 687-6416
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Washington

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Northeast Colorado Health Dept. Akron
    Phone: (970) 345-2262
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Weld

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Family Physicians of Greeley
    Phone: (970) 356-2520
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

    Genoa Pharmacy at North Range Behavioral Health
    Phone: (970) 475-6016
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Good Day Pharmacy Eaton
    Phone: (970) 454-2110
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Janssen

    Keene Clinic
    Phone: (303) 732-4268
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Salud Fort Lupton
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Salud Frederick
    Phone: (303) 697-2583
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer

    Safeway Pharmacy on Dexter St
    Phone: (303) 857-6380
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Safeway Pharmacy on Main St
    Phone: (970) 674-1188
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Sunrise Community Clinic
    Phone: (970) 346-2587
    Vaccine type: Janssen

    Weld County Clerk and Recorder Building
    Phone: (970) 400-2111
    Vaccine type: Pfizer

    Weld County Department of Public Health
    Phone: (970) 304-6420
    Vaccine type: Moderna, Pfizer, Janssen

    Yuma

    Click on the name of a location to visit its website.

    Northeast Colorado Health Department
    Phone: (970) 345-6562
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    Wray Community District Hospital
    Phone: (970) 332-4895
    Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen

    Yuma District Hospital
    Phone: (970) 848-4712
    Vaccine type: Moderna

    For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please call:

    1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926)
    Available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.;
    Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT.
    Answers available in multiple languages.

    The call center will be closed on Nov. 25, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

